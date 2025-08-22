New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday emphasised the need for uniformity in voter lists, stating that it's crucial for fair elections.

He was addressing a symposium on "One Nation One Election: Need of the Hour" organised by Lawyers' Voice. Yadav highlighted India's democratic strengths, including an independent judiciary and a fair Election Commission.

Minister of State graced the occasion for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Armed Forces Tribunal Chairperson Justice Rajendra Menon, Law Commission of India Jitesh Jain, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, senior advocate Anil Soni, Rouse Avenue District Court Bar Association President Advocate Neeraj and others.

Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "In our country, we have democracy. In some other countries, there is a monarchy, and some have a single-party system. We consider our constitution as our religion. In a country of 140 crore people, we follow a constitution-based democracy by adhering to the values outlined in our constitution. You are the biggest protectors of civil rights."

Yadav stressed the importance of having a single voter list, which can be achieved by revising the current list.

"We have a national election commission and state election commissions. In the same way, we have two voter lists. Uniformity of the voter list is most needed. It can be done by revising the voter list. Some people also have an objection to this. One voter list has also been brought under this amendment," Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

He further said that we are admired for having an independent judiciary, a fair and neutral Election Commission. Yadav emphasised that elections should be a means to achieve the values outlined in the Constitution's preamble, ensuring social, political, and economic justice for all citizens.

"An election is a means to achieve the values of the preamble of the Constitution. An even playing field should be there. There is a freedom to contest an election, allowing anyone to challenge the outcome," he added.

On the issue of multiple elections and the model code of conduct, the Union Minister stated that the different model codes of conduct for multiple elections hinder development works.

"We are proud to say that our country is the mother of democracy," Bhupender Yadav said.

He also referred to people saying "Elections are quarter finals, semi-finals and finals in the context of Elections. He said Elections are not quarter final, semi final or final; elections are a system of achieving a mandate from the public."

"Election should not be a means of distributing freebies," Bhupender Yadav said.

The minister argued that simultaneous elections would facilitate smooth governance at both the Centre and state levels, reducing disruptions caused by frequent elections.

Union Minister said that for a fair election. "It is essential that our voter list is also fair. Everyone should contribute to this exercise. This amendment should not be seen as a legal provision only. One Nation One Election will be a greater means to achieve the preamble of our constitution," the Union Minister said

During the symposium, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal criticised those who claim the Government is in a hurry to introduce the One Nation One Election. He said that the Law Commission recommended One Nation One Election in 1982. Where is the hurry?

With the Lok Sabha election 2029, all the state elections will be synchronised with the duration of the Lok Sabha. Thereafter, all elections of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be held simultaneously, Meghwal said.

He also said that the One Nation One Election will help to grow the GDP.

"Niti Ayog has also said that one Nation One Election should be there," Meghwal added.

Meghwal said that it is clear from the suggestion given by the public that it is also in favour of one Nation One Election.

Hitesh Jain, a member of the Law Commission of India, also addressed the lawyers. He said that India is not new to simultaneous elections. Some of the earlier elections were held simultaneously.

"The basic structure of the constitution is not attacked, but it is fortified. One Nation One Election is not about one leader, one party, it is about one nation," Jain emphasised.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said that the multiple elections have overpowered us. These elections are a burden on us. The need for one Nation One Election is documented on 18000 pages. There are six reports on this issue. (ANI)

