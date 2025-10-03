Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik on Friday inaugurated a Rs 7 crore fish farming facility at Hirakud in Odisha's Sambalpur.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Pradhan highlighted the region's potential for fishing, stating, "There is immense possibility for fishing in the Hirakud dam. About 30,000 metric tonnes of fish are reared here, with an additional 18,000 MT reared in the district, amounting to fish worth Rs 500 crores."

"Across Odisha, about 12 lakh MT of sea fish and non-sea fish are reared here. There is immense potential here to further strengthen the farmers in the state. We are trying to implement all schemes in Salmbalpur..." the Union Minister added.

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "Extremely delighted to inaugurate the 'Panjuri Fish Farming General Facilities Centre' at Hirakud in Sambalpur. The modern method of establishing Panjuri in the Hirakud reservoir and conducting fish farming, undertaken by the state government, is a commendable step. I am fully confident that this state-of-the-art public center will create a new chapter in our state's fisheries production sector in the coming days, while also realizing the immense potential of the gem-laden Hirakud reservoir."

Odisha Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Gokula Nanda Mallik, said that Sambalpur has a significant fish culture industry, producing 40,000 metric tonnes of fish per year. He further said that a new Common Facility Centre has been inaugurated to support fishermen and the fishing industry.

"Sambalpur has a catch culture (of fish). Per year, 40,000 MT of fish is reared here. To provide even more facilities to the fishermen, the Common Facility Centre has been inaugurated today. Fish will be caught and brought here, it will be processed and then transported from here. Fish will also be stored at the Ice Plant. More than 10,000 people will get employment at Common Facility Centre..." Malik said.

The project, worth Rs 7 crore, is expected to benefit nearly 10,000 people by boosting fish production and creating livelihood opportunities in the region. (ANI)

