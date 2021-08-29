Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday laid the foundation stone of common user petroleum facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

This is the first common user petroleum facility of the country and the aim of this facility is to reduce the transportation cost of petroleum products from Paradip Port.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri joined the event through a video conference.

Speaking to ANI after launching the facility, Pradhan said: "This to reduce the logistic expenses for petroleum. The facility will cater to the rising demand for petroleum products in Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, and Keonjhar districts."

The Union Minister also congratulated Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for starting the common facility.

"The facility is targeted to be completed by August 2023," he added. (ANI)

