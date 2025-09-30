New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Over the last 11 years, India has witnessed a transformative journey in the petroleum and natural gas sector--expanding LPG connections from 14 crore before 2014 to more than 33 crore today, strengthening the natural gas pipeline network from 14,000 km to over 22,500 km, and positioning India as one of the fastest-growing refining hubs globally, said Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

He was speaking on the occasion of inaugurating the new office of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

The Minister also inaugurated a new Smart Gas Meter Manufacturing facility set up by IGL in partnership with Genesis Gas Solutions. The plant will be able to produce about one million gas meters every year, including smart and prepaid meters. With production expected to start in October 2025, this initiative will help make India self-reliant in gas meter manufacturing and support IGL's efforts to provide modern, efficient, and affordable services to customers.

Highlighting IGL's achievements, the Minister said that the company has extended PNG connections to 250 villages in Delhi, bringing urban amenities such as clean cooking fuel to more than 1 lakh rural households. He stressed that this expansion is not just about infrastructure, but about transforming lives, improving air quality, and reducing emissions while bridging the rural-urban divide.

Reflecting on India's energy journey, the Minister noted that before 2014, accessing LPG cylinders was a challenge for many households, while today LPG connections cover the entire population. He added that on the first day of Navratri, 25 lakh new LPG connections were announced under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides clean cooking fuel to economically weaker sections. With this, the total number of connections under the scheme will rise to around 10.60 crore.

The Minister also underlined the success story of IGL, incorporated in 1998, which has become a key player in the city gas distribution sector by supplying CNG to the transport sector and PNG to households, industries, and commercial establishments. IGL today operates 956 CNG stations--nearly 12% of India's total- and has connected over 30.7 lakh households with PNG, supplies clean energy to 5,300 industries and 7,100 commercial establishments, sells 9.3 MMSCMD of natural gas, and refuels 22 lakh CNG vehicles daily, the release stated. (ANI)

