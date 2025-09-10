New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh urged the elderly citizens and pensioners to approach the relevant department and clear doubts regarding the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Singh chaired the 14th All India Pension Adalat in New Delhi today.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister highlighted that this discussion had been going on for a long time regarding the welfare of pensioners.

Highlighting PM Narendra Modi's vision, Singh emphasised the crucial role of senior citizens in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"PM Modi was also of the opinion that our elder citizens will play a big role in making 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047...Keeping in mind the simplification of their life, ease of living, the Unified Pension Scheme was announced. The rules and regulations related to the same have been officially issued today," he said.

He encouraged pensioners and serving employees to visit the department's website or engage directly with officials to address any queries or concerns regarding the scheme.

Singh added, "Along with this, we request through you that if anyone has any thoughts or doubts about this subject, then our elder citizens, our pension recipients, even the serving employees, should approach our website, and if they do not understand anything else, they can come to the department and talk face to face," he added.

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is a pension scheme for central government employees in India, introduced as an option alongside the National Pension System (NPS).

The objective of the scheme is to provide a more predictable and secure retirement income for government employees.

According to the Ministry of Finance, subscribers under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) who have retired on or before March 31, 2025, with a minimum of 10 years of qualifying service, or their legally wedded spouse, shall be eligible to claim additional benefits under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

These UPS benefits will be provided in addition to the NPS benefits already claimed by the subscribers.

Recently, the Department of Financial Services has introduced a one-time, one-way switch facility for Central Government employees who have opted for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to revert to the National Pension System (NPS), under specified conditions.

i. Eligible employees under UPS can switch to NPS only once, and cannot switch back to UPS.

ii. The switch must be exercised at least one year before superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement, whichever is applicable.

iii. The switch facility will not be allowed in case of removal, dismissal or compulsory retirement as a penalty or for cases where disciplinary proceedings are ongoing or contemplated.

iv. Those who do not opt for the switch within the stipulated time will continue under UPS by default.

v. Employees who choose to remain in NPS cannot opt for UPS after 30th September 2025.

As per the Ministry of Finance, this initiative aims to provide informed choice to Central Government employees in planning their post-retirement financial security. By opting for UPS the employees retain their choice for swich to NPS at a later date.

The last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is September 30, 2025. (ANI)

