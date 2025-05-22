New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday chaired a 'Kayakalp Manthan' session with representatives from Central Government hospitals, NGOs, and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry to boost Jan Bhagidari and improve health outcomes across India.

He highlighted the transformative journey of the Kayakalp Scheme, launched a decade ago to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities across India. Initially rolled out in 2015 with the participation of 10 Central Government Hospitals, the scheme now includes 25 Central Government hospitals and institutions, expanding its reach to numerous healthcare centres across the nation.

In the State Govt. Hospitals and healthcare Institutions, the Scheme is operative through the National Health Mission (NHM).

In his remarks at the Manthan, Nadda underlined that, while significant progress has been made under the scheme, there is scope to do better. He highlighted two main observations: (i) substantial improvements have been made over the last decade, but continued efforts are needed to further enhance public healthcare delivery, and (ii) evolving towards a patient-centric ecosystem is critical for meeting the ever-increasing expectations of public service delivery.

The Union Health Minister spoke about the importance of environment and ambience in healthcare facilities, emphasising that a positive hospital environment affects the mental well-being of both patients and staff.

A key point of discussion was the perception of government hospitals and the factors that contribute to the image building. The Minister urged all stakeholders to focus on understanding the root causes of these perceptions, including issues related to infrastructure, cleanliness, staff behaviour, amenities, and management, in order to identify and implement practical solutions.

Nadda noted that while challenges encountered by hospitals may vary, many of these could be addressed through better management and prioritisation of services. However, chronic challenges on account of a lack of prioritisation and proper attention and lead to dilution of services provided to the patients.

Encouraged by the constructive discussions during the Manthan, the Union Health Minister underlined that identifying the issues is the first step towards improvement. He emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring, regular reviews, and meaningful enforcement to ensure that the quality of services remains high across all healthcare institutions.

A significant focus was placed on the role of Jan Bhagidari (people's participation) in achieving better healthcare outcomes. The Minister stressed that involving local communities and encouraging a sense of belongingness to the healthcare facilities can enhance the effectiveness of the Kayakalp Scheme. This needs to be fostered as a nationwide movement, he said, to ensure the sustained success of the initiative.

In response to the growing pressure on premium institutions in Delhi and other major cities, Union Minister Nadda called for a stronger focus on state hospitals, especially at the grassroots level, including Sub-Health Centres (SHC). The future strategy, he said, will emphasise training, capacity building, innovation, and the adoption of eco-friendly approaches. A focus on enhancing people's participation and integrating technology into healthcare delivery will also be critical to easing the burden on top-tier institutions.

The Union Health Minister concluded by reiterating that "Kayakalp is more than just a cleanliness initiative, it is a transformation in the way healthcare services are delivered, conceived, and executed". He expressed hope that all stakeholders will take the insights from today's session and work collaboratively to ensure that the objectives of cleanliness, hygiene, and efficient public service delivery are met across all healthcare institutions in India.

Roli Singh, Addl. Secretary, Union Health Ministry; Jaideep Kumar Mishra, Addl. Secretary and Financial Advisor, Union Health Ministry; Dr Vinod Kotwal, Addl. Secretary, Union Health Ministry; Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS); heads of central healthcare institutions, NGOs and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present at the meeting. (ANI)

