New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday announced that an 'All Party Meeting' will be held on November 24 at the Parliament House Annexe ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

"An All Party Meeting will be held on November 24, at 11 am in the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, in view of the coming Winter Session of Parliament," said the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on X.

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju had announced that the Winter Session of the Parliament will commence from November 25 and will continue till December 20.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business)."

He also mentioned that on November 26 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

During the winter session the Govt will make an effort to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill which is currently with the JPC of the house. During the session, the government could also look to introduce 'One Nation One Election' bill.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that his government was working towards achieving One Nation One Poll which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code," he said.

However, Congress has rejected the idea of implementing One Nation One Election, saying that the PM has to take everyone in Parliament into confidence for this issue.

Following PM's speech, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the One Nation and One Election concept as 'impossible.'Speaking to reporters, Congress President Kharge said, "What PM Modi has said, he will not do it, because when it comes in the parliament, he has to take everybody into confidence, then only this will happen. This is impossible, 'One Nation One Election' is impossible."

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bills 2024 is holding its meetings regularly in different states with different stakeholders, to solve their queries and find a common consensus on the contentious bill.

The results of Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra that will be announced on November 23 are also likely to be discussed in both the houses. (ANI)

