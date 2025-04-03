New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The second day of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament commenced with an enriching visit to the new Parliament building, where participants had the unique opportunity to witness live legislative proceedings. This first-hand experience provided the young delegates with deep insights into the parliamentary process, fostering a greater understanding of democratic governance.

As per an official release, the participants expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to observe lawmakers engage in discussions and debates in real time.

Further, the key agenda for the day at the Youth Parliament was to discuss on the motion to refer the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Following an engaging discussion, the Speaker of the House called for a vote. The motion passed with a landslide majority, endorsing the referral of the ONOE Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The jury for this round comprised of the members of Lok Sabha, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Hemang Joshi and Bansuri Swaraj. The session facilitated a constructive exchange of perspectives, equipping the youth with a nuanced understanding of electoral reforms.

A significant highlight of the day's proceedings was the conferment of the National Youth Awards for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23 by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the invaluable contributions of young individuals whose vision and dedication set them apart. He emphasized that these awardees have always prioritized the nation's welfare, spoken about social service, and inspired hope through their actions.

Looking towards the future, he expressed confidence that by the time India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, today's youth will be at the helm of the nation. He remarked that the participants of today would become the leaders of tomorrow, turning their present-day resolutions into future accomplishments. He envisioned that India, which is currently developing, will emerge as a fully developed nation by 2047, and asserted that even destiny would soon acknowledge this inevitable transformation.

Total 24 National Youth Awards were given in individual and organisations categories. Total 11 awards were given for NYA 2021-22 in individual category. Total 13 awards were given for NYA 2022-23 which includes 12 awards in individual category and one award in Organization category.

The award comprises of a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/- to individual and a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000/- to organization.

Additionally, Union Minister Mandaviya conferred Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Awards 2025 upon exceptional participants who demonstrated remarkable leadership and articulation during the event.

In his closing address at the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, Mandaviya expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active engagement in discussions, debates, question hours, and resolutions over the past two days. He acknowledged the immense contribution of the 75,000 youth from 300 districts, out of which the 105 best young parliamentarians were selected. He praised the discipline and decorum maintained throughout the event, which reflected the participants' high standards of conduct.

The Union Minister highlighted that the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament was launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, aiming to nurture the future leaders of the nation. He expressed hope that today's Youth Parliamentarians would evolve into the leaders of tomorrow. (ANI)

