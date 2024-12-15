New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to flag off the 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' initiative on December 17 at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

Tuesday's event in the national capital will witness elite athletes, fitness influencers and important figures, besides the general public, take part in a three-kilometre cycling joy ride from the stadium to Raisina Hills and back.

A key program of the Fit India movement, the cycling event is aimed at promoting a healthier and greener India with awareness towards improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, besides fostering a sense of community, according to an official release.

This initiative is expected to encourage people across the country to embrace cycling as a mode of transportation and a form of exercise, the release mentioned.

The 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' initiative will spread to over 1000 locations across India on December 17, with simultaneous events happening across the Sports Authority of India regional centres. The initiative will be continued in the form of cycling events and will take place every Tuesday across the nation following the launch.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is conducting the events in direct collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat as well as SAI regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), Khelo India centres (KICs) and district administrations.

The Fit India movement, launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, is the fundamental program which chalks out the pathway to India becoming a sports superpower.

The movement focuses overall on the health aspect, sports aspect and also the promotion of indigenous games of the country, the release added. (ANI)

