Beed, December 15: In a tragic incident, a third-year BSc student died of a heart attack while appearing for an exam at his college on Friday morning, December 13. The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Siddhant Masal, who had no prior medical history, complained of uneasiness during the exam and was rushed to the District Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead. His family, still in shock, revealed that Siddhant had been working part-time while preparing for UPSC exams to support his family. The cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack, likely due to blood clots.

According to a Times of India report, Masal, a student of Swatantryaveer Sawarkar Arts, Science, and Commerce College in Beed, was taking an exam on the second floor of the institution when he suddenly complained of feeling unwell and alerted the invigilator about his discomfort around 9:45 AM. Promptly, NCC experts trained in first aid responded and rushed him to the District Civil Hospital, where he was unfortunately declared dead upon arrival. His younger brother, Yash, revealed he had dropped Siddhant off at the college that morning with no signs of distress during the ride. Sudden Death in Pune: 'Garba King' Ashok Mali Allegedly Dies of Heart Attack After Collapsing While Performing Garba During Navratri Event in Chakan (Watch Video).

Masal's father works as a car driver, while his mother is a salesperson at a saree shop. Siddhant, determined to revive his family's fortunes, had been taking up a part-time job in Delhi while preparing for the UPSC exams. His sudden demise has left the family in shock. A postmortem confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack, attributed to the formation of blood clots in the heart. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death. Sudden Death in Maharashtra: Businessman Collapses After Suffering Heart Attack During Zumba Dance Workout in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dies (Watch Video).

The rising number of heart-related incidents, particularly among the young, is a growing concern in India. According to another Times of India report, 27 heart attack-related deaths were recorded daily in Mumbai in 2023 alone. Sudden cardiac deaths (SCD) have become a significant issue, with cardiovascular diseases now leading as the primary cause of death in the country, contributing to 28 per cent of all fatalities, as highlighted in a Kailash Healthcare report.

