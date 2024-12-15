Kolkata, December 15: In a gruesome crime, a woman was beheaded and her body chopped into three parts by her brother-in-law after she rejected his advances. The incident came to light when the severed head was found in a garbage dump on Graham Road in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday.

Police arrested the accused, Atiur Rahman Laskar, a construction worker, from his native village in South 24 Parganas' Diamond Harbour within 24 hours. The 35-40-year-old victim, separated from her husband for two years, worked as a domestic help in the Regent Park area. She had reportedly been avoiding Laskar for over a week and had blocked his phone number, which enraged him further. Kolkata Shocker: Severed Head of Woman Recovered From Litter Van in West Bengal’s Gold Green Area.

According to DCP (South Suburban) Bidisha Kalita, Laskar forced the woman to accompany him to an under-construction building after work on Thursday evening. There, he strangled her, beheaded her, and dismembered the body into three parts. He then dumped the severed head in a garbage vat on Graham Road and disposed of the torso and lower body near a pond in the Regent Park area. Mumbai Shocker: Unknown Man Stalks and Harasses Woman in Colaba, Masturbates Outside Her Apartment Before Fleeing; Case Registered.

The severed head, found in a plastic bag, bore injury marks and blood stains, indicating the murder occurred within 12 hours of its recovery. Police deployed sniffer dogs and analyzed CCTV footage to trace the movement of the suspect. This led investigators to a residential apartment about a kilometer from the garbage dump.

Laskar reportedly confessed to the crime, stating that his advances had been repeatedly rejected, which fueled his rage. The police are also probing the possible involvement of others. Samples from the crime scenes have been collected for forensic examination, and further investigation is underway.

