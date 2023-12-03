Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party karyakartas for the party's landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh elections.

"For the grand victory in Madhya Pradesh, I would like to thank the people of the state. I thank the Janata Janardhan for their love and support. Bharatiya Janata Party's win belongs to the karyakartas who worked hard day and night. I also congratulate CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his government. I congratulate all karyakartas for this win," Union Minister Tomar said.

He further attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "popularity" and welfare schemes in both the central and state governments.

"It is the victory of party workers, PM Modi's popularity, and the welfare schemes of state and central governments," he added.

The party is set to retain its government in the state.

Tomar remarked while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday as the BJP continues to lead in Madhya Pradesh as per the latest trends of the Election Commission.

The BJP was leading in 163 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress in 65 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party in 1, as per the Election Commission trends.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited the double-engine BJP government for the party's success in the state. "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts."

Notably, the BJP had fielded three central ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, to tackle the perceived anti-incumbency against Chouhan.

The election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, whose then 15-month government, formed in the year 2018 was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to the BJP from the Congress. (ANI)

