New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Education Minister and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched NEAT 3.0, a single platform to provide the best-developed ed-tech solutions and courses to students of the country.

The minister also launched AICTE prescribed technical books in regional languages.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Cousin, Two Others in Jabalpur; Accused Arrested.

Pradhan said NEAT will be a game-changer in bridging the digital divide, especially among the economically disadvantaged students and also in fulfilling the knowledge-based requirement of India and the world.

National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) is an initiative to provide the use of best-developed technological solutions in the education sector to enhance the employability of the youth on a single platform for learners' convenience.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Miscreants After Failed Gangrape Bid In Begusarai.

These solutions use artificial intelligence for a personalised and customised learning experience for better learning outcomes and skill development in the niche areas.

The minister informed that 58 global and Indian start-up ed-tech companies are onboard NEAT and are offering 100 courses and e-resources for bettering learning outcomes, developing employable skills and overcoming learning loss.

"I hope that the e-content and resources and digital frameworks like NEAT are a step in the right direction in minimising learning loss," Pradhan said.

"The AICTE should integrate courses in NEAT with skill India to tap the opportunities in emerging areas of skill to boost employability and prepare our youth for the future," he said.

"AICTE and ed-tech companies should offer e-resources at the least possible cost. all ed-techs are welcome to work with a collaborative approach for making education accessible and affordable. But ed-techs must remember that there is no place for monopoly and exploitation," he added.

The minister expressed his happiness that today, more than 12 lakh socially and economically disadvantaged students have received free ed-tech course coupons worth over Rs 253 crore under NEAT 3.0.

On technical books in regional languages, Pradhan said, "Diverse languages are our strength and harnessing them is key to building an innovative society."

"Learning in regional languages will further develop the critical thinking capacity and enable our youth to become global citizens," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)