New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D), will hold a Regional Review Meeting for the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in Kolkata, West Bengal on August 2nd, said a statement from Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

The review will focus on the implementation of key schemes of the fisheries sector, including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY).

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D). George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs, will also grace the occasion.

Chief Secretaries and senior officials from the participating states, along with representatives from the Department of Fisheries, State Fisheries Departments, and ICAR Institutes, will also be present on this occasion.

Briefings on the progress made, key achievements and challenges faced by the eastern states in the fisheries sector will be deliberated upon during the meeting. Through collaborative discussions and data-driven deliberations, the meeting will help carve a future roadmap to enhance productivity, strengthen value chains, and promote inclusive and sustainable development in line with the objectives of the schemes of the fisheries sector.

The event will be conducted in hybrid mode and will serve as a vital platform for addressing region-specific challenges, promoting modern, eco-friendly approaches tailored to fisheries ecosystems, and enhancing livelihood opportunities, productivity, and long-term economic development in the fisheries sector.

The Government of India has set in motion a series of transformative initiatives aimed at fostering the comprehensive development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector within the country. Over the years, there has been a significant upswing in central government investments dedicated to this sector. From the initiation of this endeavour in 2015, the cumulative investments, totalling Rs 38,572 cr, have been approved across various schemes.

Notable allocations of Rs 2740 cr infusion into Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal have been made. Inland fisheries and aquaculture have emerged as key contributors, accounting for over 75 per cent of the total fisheries production in the country.

These four eastern states contribute a total of 45.27 lakh tonnes to India's overall fish production, with West Bengal being the leading contributor in the region. Technology has been a game-changer in driving the Blue Revolution in India, transforming aquaculture through the adoption of modern systems like RAS, Biofloc, and raceways. With an investment of Rs 232 crore under PMMSY for these four states, these innovations are enhancing resource efficiency, boosting productivity, and paving the way for sustainable growth.

The Government is actively focusing on the creation of digital identities for fisheries stakeholders, with over 24 lakh individuals from the four eastern states already registered on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP). (ANI)

