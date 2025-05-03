New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): In a bid to accelerate development in the districts of Gwalior, Guna, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the Northeastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, held a meeting with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi on Saturday.

During the discussion, Scindia requested approval of development projects worth Rs 250 crore for these districts. According to a release, issues related to the development of Northeast India were also discussed.

In the meeting, Scindia emphasized the need for a drainage system to resolve the long-standing issue of waterlogging in Gwalior, along with the installation of a new sewer line. He proposed projects worth approximately Rs 60 crore for this purpose.

For the development of Shivpuri, Scindia requested financial assistance to expedite pending works under the AMRUT-2 scheme. Discussions also included the construction of AMRUT Park, the renovation of Bhujariya Talab, the conservation of Jadhav Sagar, and the need for improved sanitation infrastructure in the city.

Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted proposals for enhancing the development and beautification of Guna, which included the creation of a 5-hectare Oxygen Park, construction of a modern bus terminal, and the aesthetic development of Madhavrao Scindia Road as a themed road. He sought approximately Rs 80 crore for these initiatives.

Demonstrating his commitment to his parliamentary constituency, Scindia briefed the Union Minister on plans to renovate and beautify the Tulsi Sarovar in Ashoknagar, as well as to develop the road from Guna Tiraaha to Tridev Mandir as a themed stretch.

During the meeting, Scindia also invited Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to the upcoming North East Rising Investor Summit 2025, scheduled for May. He expressed hope that the summit would open new avenues for investment and development in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed Northeast. (ANI)

