Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a Rozgar Mela program organised in Bhopal on Saturday, distributed appointment letters to the selected candidates in various government departments and institutions of the Central Government and wished them for their bright future.

After the program, Union Minister Chouhan interacted with reporters here and stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is a boon for the nation and under his leadership, extensive work is underway in building a Viksit Bharat.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is a boon for India. Under his leadership, a grand endeavour of making Viksit Bharat is underway. Extensive work is being done in all sectors. In view of employment, Prime Minister Modi's current tenure is a golden era. More than 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line. He has eradicated poverty from its roots. Whether through direct or indirect employment, the government services sector has provided over 10 lakh youths with jobs, as evidenced by the appointment letters issued. Of these, over 51,000 youth received appointment letters today," Chouhan said.

The Union Minister further extended greetings to all the youth who received appointment letters and said that it was not only a job for them but also they would work as an ally of the Prime Minister in building a Viksit Bharat.

Additionally, in a post on X, Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to more than 51,000 candidates selected in various government departments and institutions of the Central Government under 'Rojgar Mela' through video conferencing. The Maha Yagya of Viksit Bharat is underway under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The dreams of the youth gain a new height through 'Rojgar Mela' and every youth of the country is moving forward with new hope and new confidence."

"In the same sequence, today I participated in the Rojgar Mela program organised in Bhopal, handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates and wished them a bright future. Respecting the talent of the youth with complete transparency and fairness is the identity of the Modi government. Our only endeavour is that every youth of the country should be empowered, get employment with respect and give their best contribution in building a Viksit Bharat," Chouhan further added in the post. (ANI)

