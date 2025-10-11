New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Karva Chauth with his wife Sadhna Singh on Friday evening, performing the traditional rituals as she broke her fast after sighting the moon.

Chouhan praised Indian culture, highlighting the remarkable sacrifice and tolerance shown by women.

Also Read | Rajasthan: ATS Busts Fake Ex-Servicemen Racket, 28 Arrested.

He expressed his happiness, noting that this year, both of his daughter-in-laws observed the Karwa Chauth fast for the first time.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Indian culture is amazing...Women are an amazing form of tolerance and sacrifice. Keeping a fast and praying for the happiness, health and long life of the husband is truly amazing...It is overwhelming for me today because earlier my wife and I used to break fast, but today, my two daughter-in-laws, who are like my daughters, observed Karwa Chauth fast...So, this is historic and joyous for me..."

Also Read | 'India Must Narrate Its Own Story to the World': Gautam Adani Urges To Own Global Narrative Through Cinema, Storytelling and Emerging Tech Like AI.

His wife, Sadhna Singh, expressed her joy in celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her daughters-in-law.

"It is a big deal for me that this is my first Karwa Chauth with my daughters...I bless both my daughters," she said.

Karwa Chauth takes place on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Kartik month. The festival falls on October 10 this year, and on this occasion, as every year, Hindu women will fast throughout the day for the good health and longevity of their husbands.

Before starting their fast, women eat from their 'sargi'. After the moonrise, they break their fast, gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a special prayer to the moon. Items required for performing the Puja are Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Maththi, roli, and an oil lamp.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals celebrated primarily by married Hindu women in India. It is a celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts for a long and healthy life for her husband. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'.

After watching the moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya to the moon and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)