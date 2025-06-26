New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Union minister B L Verma on Thursday called for collective societal efforts to combat the menace of substance abuse.

Addressing an event on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Verma, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, underscored the far-reaching consequences of drug abuse.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

“Repercussions of substance abuse are not confined to the individual and his family, they ripple outward, affecting communities and contributing to broad societal changes and social stigma," Verma said.

The minister also praised the ongoing efforts under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), describing them as key interventions in the government's strategy to reduce drug demand and foster social awareness.

Also Read | 'Dreamer and Disciplined': School Teachers Recall Fond Memories of Shubhanshu Shukla As Astronaut Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station (Watch Videos).

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, noting that the campaign's core message – 'Say No to Drugs and Say Yes to Life' – would be instrumental in achieving that goal.

The event featured cultural performances, including street plays and pantomimes illustrating the psychological and social consequences of substance abuse disorder.

The performers highlighted how drug dependence disrupts not just personal health but also destabilises families and communities, often leading to accidents, violence, and mental health issues.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, now operational in every district, has seen widespread participation, ministry officials said.

As of June 2025, over 15.9 crore people, including 5.29 crore youth and 3.32 crore women, have been sensitised, they said.

More than 4.39 lakh educational institutions have engaged with the campaign, and a force of 20,000+ trained master volunteers are actively working on the ground, a senior official said.

The efforts have also gone digital. The NMBA mobile app allows real-time tracking of district-level progress, while the campaign website offers a knowledge hub, dashboard, and a national pledge portal where over 1.67 crore students from nearly one lakh institutions have pledged to stay drug-free, the official said.

As part of a nationwide push, the ministry directed all the states and UTs, as well as NGOs supported under NAPDDR, to conduct awareness activities throughout June.

"This is not just a government programme; this is a Jan Andolan," Verma said, as he urged communities to ensure that every young person is shielded from the scourge of drugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)