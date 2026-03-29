New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The 5th Meeting of the National Consultative Committee on De-addiction and Rehabilitation (NCCDR) was held on Sunday at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

According to Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, the meeting was attended by Minister of State BL Verma, senior officials of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, representatives from States and Union Territories, NGOs, Central Universities, and other domain experts. Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Deputy Director General Pratima Gupta, Senior officers of the Ministry, Ex-Officio Members from various line Ministries and Departments, representatives from States and Union Territories, Non-Official Members including Vice Chancellors of Central Universities, representatives from NGOs and different stakeholders on the subject.

Also Read | Fentanyl Found Hidden in Barbie Doll Packaging at Cargo Largo Store in Missouri, All Units Recovered.

Deputy Director General Pratima Gupta presented the key agenda items, highlighting the achievements under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), the key features of NAPDDR 2.0, and the proposed Strategic Action Plan for 2026-29.

Addressing the gathering, Virendra Kumar urged all members of the National Consultative Committee to actively and regularly share their views, suggestions, and feedback on this critical national issue of drug demand reduction.

Also Read | Kerosene Supply Eased: Centre Allows Sales via Petrol Pumps for 60 Days Amid West Asia War.

The meeting witnessed detailed discussions on several important issues. According to the press release, there was a strong emphasis on intensifying preventive efforts, particularly among children and youth. Participants highlighted the need to actively involve students in schools and higher educational institutions in awareness campaigns to curb drug use at an early stage.

Another key focus area was the expansion of de-addiction and rehabilitation services. The committee discussed the urgent need to scale up facilities nationwide, with special attention to establishing dedicated centres for women and children. Ensuring uniformity through standardised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across all centres was also emphasised.

The meeting also underscored the importance of mapping and integrating existing facilities across ministries and departments to avoid duplication and improve service delivery. Enhanced coordination between various stakeholders was identified as a critical step in building a more efficient and accessible support system.

To ensure accountability, the committee discussed the creation of a robust monitoring framework for drug demand reduction programmes, treatment services, and rehabilitation initiatives. Strengthening oversight mechanisms was seen as essential for measuring impact and ensuring effective implementation.

The expansion of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was another major agenda point. As per the press release, members called for scaling up awareness campaigns and outreach efforts to widen the initiative's reach and deepen its impact across regions.

In a significant recommendation, the committee suggested that meetings of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Committee and the NCORD (Narcotics Coordination Mechanism) be conducted in tandem. This, the release noted, would enable a more holistic approach by addressing both supply and demand aspects of drug control at state and district levels.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to strengthen the fight against the drug menace through coordinated, multi-stakeholder efforts involving the Central Government, States and UTs, educational institutions, and civil society. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)