New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and SP Singh Baghel on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, which claimed several lives and left many injured.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his sorrow over the incident, saying, "Deeply pained to learn about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We stand firmly with those grieving and pray for the quick recovery of those injured. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Miraculous Escape: Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada on Seat 11A Sole Survivor of Air India Flight AI171 Crash (Watch Video).

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also posted on X, "Shocked and deeply concerned by the reports of an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and their families. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being."

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development SP Singh Baghel said, "I express my condolences to those who lost their lives... The Prime Minister and Union Home Minister are reaching the spot of the incident. The conference being held on the occasion of the completion of 11 years of the Modi government has been halted..."

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted by Unidentified Person at Her House, Case Registered.

Meawhile, Gujarat health authorities have urged families of victims to come forward for DNA testing to help identify the deceased. Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Dhananjay Dwivedi, said DNA collection facilities have been set up at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to the media, Additional Chief Secretary Dwivedi said, "DNA testing arrangements have been made at Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College. Families and close relatives of the flight passengers, especially their parents and children, are requested to submit their samples at the location so that the victims can be identified at the earliest."

"If relatives of the passengers and other injured who have been brought to the Civil Hospital have to make any inquiry, Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has issued two helpline numbers - 6357373831 and 6357373841. You can contact these numbers for any help..."," he added.

Authorities are relying on DNA testing to identify victims, as many bodies were charred beyond recognition due to the intensity of the crash. Dwivedi confirmed that 50 injured individuals have been admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, most of whom were said to be stable.

"Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's students' hostel, staff quarters and nearby residential areas are located in the area where the plane crashed. Some residents from that area were also injured. Around 50 injured people have been brought to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. They are serious but stable and are receiving the best possible treatment," he said.

The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations.

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

The Air India plane was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, an official said.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

"Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," an official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)