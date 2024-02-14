New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will hold a meeting with leaders of the protesting farmer groups on Wednesday evening, according to sources.

The meeting will be held through video conferencing, the sources said.

Also Read | Vibhakar Shastri, Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's Grandson, Resigns From Congress, Joins BJP.

Earlier, the three ministers had two rounds of meeting in Chandigarh with the farmer groups' leaders but the discussions remained inconclusive and the farmers began their protests on Tuesday.

A key demand of the farmers is guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin ‘Would Be Assassinated’ if Russia Backs Out of Ukraine War, Claims Elon Musk.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)