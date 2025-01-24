Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Power Minister, Manohar Lal, on Friday assured support for nine new schemes under the Power System Development Fund, with a total investment of Rs 488 crore, aimed at enhancing the resilience of the power grid and ensuring reliable electricity supply across the state of Telangana.

According to an official release, the Minister emphasised the importance of the state government liquidating its legacy Government department dues to be paid to DISCOMs as per the committed trajectory and for ensuring timely payment of current dues.

The Minister made these remarks during a review meeting with the Chief Minister of Telangana and state officials.

Manohar Lal said that the Government of India is committed to supporting the installation of smart meters in government offices under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Additionally, the proposal from Telangana under the planned distribution scheme will be considered on priority, he added.

The Minister highlighted that an improvement in the rating of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) would lead to a reduction in the cost of interest on debt, thereby benefiting the overall financial health of the power sector.

Furthermore, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence in Energy Transition at TERI's Institute of Energy in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 25 Cr.

This collaboration aims to foster advancements in energy efficiency and sustainable energy practices. (ANI)

