Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Fake bodybuilding supplements worth Rs 1.5 crore were seized during raids at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The raids were conducted on Sunday night as part of a drive against drugs, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav told the media here.

Along with the supplements, over 1.5 lakh wrappers of popular brands were also recovered, police said.

Three people, identified as Zuber Alam, Mohd. Arsi and Aamil, have been arrested in this connection, they said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been supplying fake supplements in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, the SSP said.

