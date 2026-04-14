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Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of university and college teachers in Himachal Pradesh has warned the state government of a major agitation if the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) under the UGC 7th Pay Scale is not implemented without further delay.

Addressing the media in Shimla on Monday, JAC President Janardan Singh said the University Grants Commission (UGC) had implemented the 7th Central Pay Scale based on the recommendations of the Pay Revision Committee through its order dated January 30, 2018, which was later endorsed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education, Government of India.

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"Teachers in universities and colleges across the country are receiving salaries and benefits under the UGC 7th Pay Scale and are also getting promotions under CAS. But in Himachal Pradesh, teachers are being denied their rightful career progression," Prof. Singh said.

He said the state government notified the UGC 7th Pay Scale on May 1, 2022 and October 1, 2022, but inserted clauses stating that benefits under CAS and incentives for higher qualifications would only be granted after separate orders were issued. "Because of this, no promotions have taken place in universities and colleges since 2022. Several teachers are set to retire within two years without receiving their due promotions," he added.

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General Secretary of the JAC, Professor Nitin Vyas, said that while employees in other government departments are receiving regular promotions and financial benefits, university and college teachers are being denied their legitimate career advancement.

"The government's approach is discriminatory and demoralising for teachers. For the past three years, faculty members have been continuously raising their demands, yet the government has failed to respond," Prof. Vyas said.

He further stated that under CAS, Assistant Professors are promoted to Associate Professors, and Associate Professors to Professors, which is a standard practice in universities across the country. "Himachal Pradesh is perhaps the only state where this routine process has been halted," he added.

The JAC alleged that the government's indifference is affecting the quality of higher education in the state. "Ignoring teachers' legitimate demands will only harm the academic environment," Prof. Singh said.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the JAC leaders emphasised that quality education can only be ensured through motivated and supported teachers. They urged the government to immediately issue the pending notification to implement CAS under the UGC 7th Pay Scale.

The JAC warned that if the state government fails to act promptly, teachers will be forced to intensify their agitation across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)