Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the UNNATI 2024 is a gamechanger initiative by PM Narendra Modi which going to boost the development of newer industries in the Northeast.

Post Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to implement the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, 2024, Sarbananda said that UNNATI 2024 has the potential to generate a large number of jobs.

The vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the region as the Powerhouse of India's economic growth is being realised with this massive initiative for economic growth and huge prospect for employment generation in the region, added a press statement from the office of Sarbananda Sonwoal.

"With a financial outlay of more than Rs 10,000 crores, the Northeast adds another reason for newer investment by manufacturing companies to set up their plants," added Sonowal.

The Union Minister further added, "Prime Minister's commitment to empower 'Act East policy' through the UNNATI 2024 will not only propel growth in the region but also act as a multiplier for trade and commerce of India with South East Asia." (ANI)

