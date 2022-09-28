Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Ten people were killed and 41 others injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini-truck here on Wednesday.

The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer (CMO) said 12 of the injured are critical and have been sent to a trauma centre in Lucknow while 29 are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The accident took place on the Aira bridge on the National Highway 730, DSP Pritam Pal Singh said. The bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara and collided with the mini-truck coming from the opposite direction.

Eight of the dead were identified as Saraswati Prasad Verma (94) of Lucknow, Kaushal Kishore (58), Azimun (55), Sagir (45), Surendra Kumar Chaurasiya (35), Jitendra (25), Munnu Mishra (16) and Arya Nigam (8), all residents of Dhaurahra tehsil.

The identity of the remaining two is yet to be disclosed by officials.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh, SP Sanjiv Suman visited the hospital where the injured are getting treatment.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath expressed grief over the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the news of death of many people in a road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident and the injured a speedy recovery," a message on the official twitter handle of the President said.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Modi said,"Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs 2 Lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each dead. The injured will be given Rs 50,000."

According to a spokesperson of the state government, the chief minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families while wishing peace to the departed souls.

Orders have been issued to carry out relief work on a war footing, the spokesman added. PTI COR CDN SAB

