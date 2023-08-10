Deoria (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A junior engineer of the power department here was allegedly beaten up by two men in Rudrapur area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in front of the powerhouse at Dugdheshwar Nath on Tuesday when the junior engineer (JE) of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Rajesh Kumar Kannaujia, was carrying out some official work, they said.

Kannaujia, in his complaint, informed the police that he was checking the electricity connection in front of the powerhouse in the afternoon when Atul Singh, a resident of Tadwa village of Madanpur police station area, arrived on a motorcycle with another man and started pressuring him for shutdown, police said.

The bike-borne men started arguing and beat him up. The accused had interfered in the work of the Electricity Corporation many times in the past also, the complainant alleged in his complaint.

Employees of the power department led by SDO Avnish Kumar Srivastava, reached the Kotwali and registered an FIR on charges of assault, the SC/ST Act and obstructing government work against the two men, police said.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused persons, they said.

