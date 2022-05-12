Kannauj (UP), May 12 (PTI) Two people were killed on Thursday after their bike lost control and hit the divider on the Lucknow-Agra expressway here, police said.

Pradeep Burman (33) and Subhrata alias Bittu Burman (24), both residents of West Bengal, were going to Jaipur when the accident took place, said Manohar Singh, security officer, UP Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA), which maintains the expressway.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Minor Dalit Girl Gang-Raped for Months, Impregnated; Investigation Underway.

The incident probably took place when Subhrata, who was driving the bike fell asleep for some seconds, he said.

Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2022: From R Madhavan’s Rocketry to Marathi Film Dhuin, List of Films to Be Screened at the Event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)