Noida (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Two policemen have been suspended from service in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar over allegations that they sought a bribe from a drug peddler to release him from custody, officials said on Tuesday.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated into the matter involving a head constable and a constable, both attached with the Jewar police station in Greater Noida, the officials said.

Also Read | Power Cut in Punjab: Residents Face Electricity Outage as Coal Runs Out of Stock Due to Suspension of Goods Supply Trains Over Farmers’ Protest.

The action was taken after a purported audio clip of the episode surfaced on social media.

“The district police has taken a note of the audio clip. Head constable Shiv Prakash Shukla and Constable Lalit Kumar have been suspended with immediate effect. A preliminary inquiry has been initiated into the matter and further action would be taken accordingly,” a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Odisha Bans Sale and Use of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali From November 10 to 30 Due to Its Harmful Consequences.

According to the purported audio clip, the two policemen had sought Rs 40,000 from an alleged drug peddler to release him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)