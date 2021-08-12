Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): To celebrate Shravan Jhula Utsav, a silver Jhula (swing) has been installed for seating Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"In Ayodhya, there is a tradition of Shravan Jhula Utsav. From Shravan Shukla Tritiya till Purnima, Bhagwan Shri Ram gives darshans on a jhula. Now this 21 kg Silver Jhula has been put in the seva of Bhagwan," tweeted the official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Man Drops Mobile Phone in Cooum River While Clicking Selfie on Napier Bridge, Then Falls in Bid To Grab Device.

Jhula Utsav in Ayodhya is celebrated traditionally on the fifth day of the Shravan month every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)