Amethi (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up during a clash in Lalihamau Nadi village here, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police S K Singh said the victim Rafiullah (50), a resident of the village under Bazar Shukul police station area, was beaten up severely when he tried to mediate between two quarrelling groups related to some land dispute in his village on Wednesday.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the DSP said.

On the complaint lodged by the deceased person's son, police registered an FIR under Sections 147 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested 16 people in connection with the case.

