India News | UP: Anganwadi Officer in Bareilly Suspended over Bribery Charges

Bareilly, Apr 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Bareilly's Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Krishna Chandra after he was found involved in a bribery case related to an anganwadi worker recruitment, officials said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had received a complaint during a public hearing, alleging irregularities and monetary transactions in the recruitment process.

An investigation led by Chief Development Officer (CDO) Jag Pravesh confirmed that Chandra had demanded Rs 1.65 lakh from an applicant, of which Rs 70,000 was paid in advance, they said.

The probe revealed that the application was processed from a cyber cafe known to the CDPO. However, the applicant's form was deliberately rejected after Chandra accepted a higher bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from another candidate, Asha, despite the original applicant having better marks and BPL status. Video evidence submitted by the complainant supported the allegations, a senior official said.

"This act tarnished the image of the department and violated conduct rules," said CDO Jag Pravesh.

Acting on the findings, the Director of Child Development and Nutrition Department approved Chandra's suspension and recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 7 of the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. Deputy Director Jema Tripathi has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

During suspension, Krishna Chandra will receive subsistence allowance as per financial rules, provided he submits a declaration that he is not engaged in any other employment or business.

He has been attached to the District Programme Office in Shahjahanpur for the suspension period.

