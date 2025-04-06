Agra (UP) Apr 6 (PTI) Peerzada Arshad Faridi is set to become the 17th 'Sajjada Nashin' of the Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri here.

'Dastarbandi' (ceremony of tying turban), a ritual signifying the transfer of spiritual leadership, will take place on Monday at the historic Sufi shrine, marking the first such ceremony in 80 years.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Nephews Kill Uncle in Shahjahanpur Over Division of Harvested Crop, Probe On.

The last time this ceremony was conducted was in 1945, when Faridi's father, Raees Mian, was appointed 'Sajjada Nashin' at the age of seven, people associated with the management of the Dargah said.

The ceremony is expected to draw Sajjada Nashins from various Dargahs, with Syed Zainul Abdin, the Sajjada Nashin of Ajmer Sharif, attending as a special guest.

Also Read | IndiGo Crew Member Accused of Stealing Gold Chain From 5-Year-Old Girl on Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru Flight, Police Launch Probe.

The 'Dastarbandi' ceremony will see Peerzada Faridi officially taking over the responsibilities of the famous Dargah. The event is anticipated to be a large gathering of devotees and spiritual leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)