Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting the 2022 Assembly Polls in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Nishad Party and Apna Dal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge in the state, Dharmendra Pradhan announced in Lucknow on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, "BJP will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in alliance with Nishad Party under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi."

Also Read | IPL 2021 Betting Racket Busted in Goa, Six Arrested.

Following this, Pradhan added, "Apna Dal will also be part of BJP-led alliance for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh."

Further, he promised to double the income of farmers in the state and said, "We're committed to double farmers' income, be it by purchasing agriculture produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP), promoting organic farming or spending Rs 1 lakh crores on farm marketing infrastructure. BJP has the blessings of farmers, especially small farmers."

Also Read | ICMAI CMA Result for June 2021 Foundation Examination Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at icmai.in.

Notably, Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad, earlier while arriving at BJP office in Lucknow, held his ground and said, "Won't merge; Nishad party will contest elections separately on its own party symbol."

"Our demands will be discussed in today's meeting (with BJP leaders). Nishad Party will field its own candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections," he had added.

Before the press conference, Sanjay had met Pradhan at a VVIP guest house at Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

In the meeting there, Pradhan was accompanied by BJP UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP UP Vice President Dayashankar Singh and Barabanki MP Priyanka Rawat.

Notably, Congress is also all set to release the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state during the Navratras starting from the second week of October.

According to top sources in the Uttar Pradesh Congress, the party has scrutinised the probable candidates for 150 Assembly seats. Out of the 150 seats, control rooms have been set up already on 78 Assembly segments for the poll strategy and operations.

Elections in the state are due to be held early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)