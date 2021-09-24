New Delhi, September 24: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared the results for the ICMAI CMA Foundation Examination held in June 2021. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the institute. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in to access and check their scores for the same. The exam was conducted on September 5, 2021 in CBT (Computer Based Test) Mode. AIMA MAT Result 2021 Declared for September Session, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at mat.aima.in.

Aspirants can check their result on the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India by logging in with their respective identification number. According to the instruction of the website, "or new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format is (EF0000001234 ,SF0000000123, NF0000000123). Scroll down to know how to check the result. Alternatively, click here for direct link to result of ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam June 2021.

Here Is How To Check ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2021:

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in

On the home page click on link that says 'Result for June 2021 Foundation Examination' under 'Updates' section

A new web page will open

Enter required details and click on 'View Result'

Download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the scorecard for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of discrepancies. Notably, candidates to secure at least 40 per cent in each subject to qualify the exam. Those who qualify the foundation exam will be eligible to appear the CMA Intermediate Exams.

