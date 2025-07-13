Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Sunday met the family of Suresh Lodhi, a 35-year-old man who lost his life after falling into an open drain during heavy rains in Lucknow.

Sharma provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the grieving family a day after the incident.

The incident took place when Suresh Lodhi was swept away by stormwater and fell into an uncovered drain.

According to an official, his body was recovered on Saturday near the junction between the Gomti River and the drain, after a joint effort by the SDRF and Thakurganj police.

"A youth named Suresh died during the rainy season. Today, his body has been recovered from the junction between the Gomti River and a drain. The SDRF and Thakurganj police station team have recovered it with great difficulty," DCP Lucknow West Vishwajeet Srivastava told ANI.

Srivastava added that a case had been filed against the ward councillor and the contractor responsible for the cleaning firm. "An FIR has been lodged against him, stating that the contractor of the cleaning firm failed to perform the work properly, leading to this incident. An FIR has been filed against the contractor too," he said.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal announced government compensation and housing support, saying, "CM has given the compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the government fund, and Rs 4 lakh has been received from the disaster relief. They do not own the house, so we have asked the DM to give them a house under the PM Awas Yojna... Whenever they need any help, I'll be there to help them."

She said that strict action will be taken against those responsible. "Actions have been taken against those found responsible. The junior engineer has been suspended, and Aneka Enterprises, the company responsible for the drain cleaning work, has been blacklisted. A lawsuit has been filed against it," she told ANI.

"Lids were open to clean the drains, but why was that one lid left open?... Lucknow Municipal Corporation stands with that family," Kharkwal further added. (ANI)

