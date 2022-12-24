New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday said that the state is scheduled to undergo organizational changes in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a new team of UP Bharatiya Janata Party, comprising women and youth will be readied and restructured soon. For the municipal elections here, Muslims will also be given a chance," Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said in a conversation with ANI.

"We don't do seasonal politics. There have been regular discussions regarding the strategies for the 2024 elections. Each programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is always in talks with the public and Prime Minister Narendra Modi because we regularly hold interactive sessions with them," he added.

Talking about the change in the organisational structure, Chaudhary assured that each section of the society will get a chance to become the part of Uttar Pradesh organisation.

Stressing on the resolution taken by PM Modi- 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'. "We will stage a Muslim face in the municipality polls," he said.

"Certainly, the organization will move forward in that direction. Some old people will remain, and some new faces will be introduced. All sections of society will get a chance, including youth, and women. We are going to take everyone along as the party moves on the same formula of PM Modi's country's resolution- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas," he said underscoring that the restructuring of the organisation would happen after the Municipal elections as a case regarding the same is being heard in the court.

Notably, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently on his trip to the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two held a detailed discussion for around an hour, regarding the state development and the Lok Sabha elections and Civic body polls.

CM Adityanath has also invited PM Modi to the Global Investors Summit 2023 which is slated to be held in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

