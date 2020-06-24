Lucknow, June 24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results on June 27, officials said. Students can check Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites of upmsp.edu.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Also Read | 2020 Major League Baseball Season to Start in July: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

According to the rules of the UP board, a student will have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject to pass.

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded in March. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the evaluation of the answer sheets was delayed.

Also Read | UPPCS Mains Results 2018 Declared: Check Scores Online at uppsc.up.nic.in, 2,669 Candidates Qualify For Interview.

Moreover, the results were scheduled to be announced in April or May but it got delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)