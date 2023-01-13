Bahraich (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The carcass of a leopard cub was found in a wheat field in Pathakpurwa village in the Bahraich forest division, officials said on Friday.

The carcass was recovered on Wednesday night. The age of the leopard has been estimated to be about four-and-a-half months, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer of Bahraich Forest Division Sanjay Sharma said some passers-by saw the carcass of the leopard and informed the forest department.

A team of veterinary doctors conducted the post-mortem of the leopard carcass on Thursday, Sharma said, adding marks of mutual struggle of leopards are visible on the carcass.

Forest department officials are probing the matter.

