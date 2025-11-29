Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): A class seven student was allegedly murdered in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district in connection with a rivalry linked to a year-old murder case, officials said.

The incident took place on Friday in the forest area near Sirsaganj road under the Dannahar police station limits, where the minor had gone to graze cattle.

According to police, the deceased student had stepped out with his cattle when he was suddenly attacked by the accused from the same village. His younger brother, who was grazing cattle nearby, witnessed the assault and ran home to alert the family. By the time the family reached the spot, the attackers had allegedly beheaded the victim with an axe and fled the area.

The murder has sparked tension in Jaramai village, where the families involved have been locked in a dispute since the killing of a young villager on January 17 this year. In that earlier incident, an FIR for murder had been filed against seven members of the minor's family, deepening hostility between the two sides.

The cousin of the deceased alleged that the accused carried out the murder purely out of vengeance. "Because of the old murder case, they held a grudge against [his] family and killed him in a brutal manner," he said.

The younger brother of the victim recounted the horror of seeing the boy getting struck repeatedly with the axe. "I got scared and ran home to tell everyone," he said, recalling the moment he saw the attackers targeting the minor.

Soon after the incident was reported, SP City, Mainpuri, Arun Kumar Singh, along with CO City, Santosh Kumar Singh, and a police team, arrived at the spot. The body was recovered and sent to the mortuary located behind the Bhagwati Rice Mill for post-mortem.

SP City Arun Kumar Singh confirmed that the killing was motivated by an old rivalry. He added that the weapon used in the crime, the Takora axe, has been recovered. "A named complaint has been received. We have registered a case against three accused individuals," he told ANI.

Further action is underway. (ANI)

