Lucknow, March 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to the security personnel for his "supreme sacrifice" while fighting and eliminating terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Havildar Pinku Kumar lost his life on Saturday evening when a cordon and search operation was launched in Shopian and the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the search party. Two terrorists were eliminated in the operation.

Expressing condolences to the family of Kumar, Adityanath said, "The supreme sacrifice of the martyr who sacrificed his life to protect the nation will always be remembered. The state government is with him in this hour of grief. All possible help will be provided to the martyr's family."

The Chief Minister also announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Kumar and a government job to one of his family members.

Adityanath also announced to name a road in Baghpat district in the name of the deceased security personnel. Meanwhile, the Indian Army also paid tribute to Kumar in Srinagar. In a ceremony at BB Cantt, Lieutenant Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier.

