Lucknow, September 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed his condolence on the martyrdom of BSF jawan Veerpal Singh in Jammu and Kashmir and has announced Rs 50 lakhs as ex-gratia to his family in Kannauj.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to BSF jawan Veer Pal Singh who lost his life, making supreme sacrifice for the country while being on duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Veer Pal Singh hailed from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh." Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Neutralised, Soldier Martyred in Pulwama Encounter.

"The Chief Minister announces financial aid of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of Veer Pal Singh. He announced a government job to one member of Veer Pal Singh's family. Also, a road in the district will be named after Singh," the UP CMO informed in a subsequent tweet.

जम्मू-कश्मीर में राष्ट्र की अस्मिता की रक्षा करते हुए प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले कन्नौज निवासी @BSF_India के जवान श्री वीर पाल सिंह जी की वीरता, शौर्य और बलिदान को नमन। आपका बलिदान अतुल्य है। यह वीरता अविस्मरणीय है। उत्तर प्रदेश को आप पर गर्व है। जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 3, 2020

Conveying condolences to the family of Veer Pal Singh, the Chief Minister said that the Uttar Pradesh government stands with them in this hour of grief and all possible help will be provided to them.

