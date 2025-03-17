Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team, accompanied by team owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant, paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, an official statement issued here said.

During the meeting, the chief minister extended his best wishes to the players, coaching staff, and senior management, commending them for their dedication and efforts ahead of the tournament.

According to the statement, Adityanath praised the Lucknow Super Giants for their remarkable performances in previous seasons, highlighting the team as a symbol of talent, discipline, and sportsmanship.

He expressed confidence that the players would again showcase their skills and strive to bring home the IPL trophy.

Addressing the team, the chief minister emphasized that the state is ushering in a new era in sports.

"The government has taken significant steps to foster a thriving sports culture in the state, enabling young athletes to excel on national and international platforms," he said.

Encouraging the players to uphold perseverance, discipline, and sportsmanship, he urged them to inspire the youth through their dedication. He expressed his optimism and stated that the Lucknow Super Giants would deliver an outstanding performance this season and clinch the championship.

The LSG team, in turn, appreciated the government's continuous efforts to promote sports culture in Uttar Pradesh. They acknowledged that these initiatives have contributed to a growing number of athletes from the state excelling in various national and international sporting events.

In this meeting, Rishabh Pant (captain), Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, HR Suhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Mavi, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Matthew Paul, Nicholas Pooran, and Shamar Malvern were present.

Mentor Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer, Vijay Dahiya, and Lance Klusener, along with LSG COO Vinay Chopra and team manager Soumyadeep, were also present during the meeting with the chief minister.

