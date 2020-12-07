Lucknow, Dec 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Magh Mela 2020-21 in Prayagraj and Sant Samagam-2021 from February 16 to 28 March in Vrindavan.

Reviewing the work through video-conference, the CM directed officials to organise the events in keeping with high standards of cleanliness, safety and orderliness similar to the Prayagraj Kumbh held last year. He also urged authorities to ensure complete adherence to COVID-19 protocol, an official release issued here said.

Also Read | Award Winners Not Patriots, Got Honours by Abusing ‘Bharat Mata’, Says Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel (Watch Video).

He wanted cleanliness to be ensured along the Ganga river in Prayagraj and the Yamuna river in Mathura.

Regarding the two events, all the departments concerned should ensure continuous reviews at their level, the CM said, calling for weekly/fortnightly review at the chief secretary level.

Also Read | Cafe Coffee Day: Malavika Hegde, Wife of Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha, Appointed as New CEO.

He also instructed the Chief Secretary to inform the Chief Minister's Office about the preparations and progress of both the events.

The Chief Minister gave instructions for all facilities to be provided high-level arrangements for the devotees, especially the Kalpvasis and sages, visiting the Magh Mela and Sant Samagam. Foolproof security arrangements should be made, Adityanath pointed out.

The devotees who will be coming to the event should get themselves tested for coronavirus before arriving and will be able to gain admission on its basis. He said rapid antigen tests should also be done in the fair area and if found positive, further action be taken accordingly.

The CM said the state government is very sensitive towards the health and safety of the devotees. He instructed the Prayagraj Mela Authority and Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad to make preparations keeping in view the pandemic.

COVID-19 is in control in the state, but the threat has not gone away and so vigilance, safety and caution are necessary, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)