Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Addressing the gathering at Pushpavatika, CM Yogi said that India's pride was re-established in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yogi said, "Today is an important day. On 22 January 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, ending the long wait of 500 years, the program of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram was completed in Ayodhya Dham.... India's pride was reestablished in Ayodhya Dham by PM Modi...The program of Pran Pratishtha of the grand Ram Darbar has been completed in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Dham."

The Chief Minister congratulated the people of Ayodhya and all the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

"On this occasion, I heartily congratulate the people of Ayodhya, the people of the state and all the followers of Sanatan Dharma living in the country and the world and bow to all the officials associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust and express my gratitude to our Prime Minister..." he added.

CM Yogi attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. In this ceremony, the idols of Lord Ram, seated on the throne with Maa Janaki, with Bharat, Laxman and Shatrughan standing beside them, along with the idol of Lord Bajrangbali, were consecrated as per Vedic rituals.

Yogi Adityanath offered prayers and 'aarti' at the temple. CM Yogi also attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremonies in the other temples around the Ram Darbar.

Earlier in the day, he also visited the famous Hanuman Garhi temple and offered prayers.

On the last day of the three-day ceremony, the worship of the invoked deities began at 6:30 AM and lasted for two hours. After this, the hawan began at 9 AM and lasted for an hour. During this, the President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, General Secretary Champat Rai, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj and other dignitaries were present at the temple. (ANI)

