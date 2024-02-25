Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre on Sunday to meet people injured after an 'anti-demo' vehicle collided with vehicles parked on the roadside in Lucknow.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening.

During his visit to KGMU, he engaged in conversations with the victims of the road accident, inquired about their well-being, and discussed their current condition in detail.

Eleven people, including five policemen, were injured after an 'anti-demo' vehicle of the district administration in the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's convoy collided with vehicles parked on the roadside in Lucknow on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 7:45 pm.

As per the initial inquiry, a dog had come onto the road; the interceptor's vehicle crossed it, and the vehicles behind were also informed.

However, the 'anti-demo' vehicle, which runs ahead of CM's fleet to clear the convoy from any protest, trailing behind the interceptor vehicle, had one of its wheels ascend over the dog.

"The driver lost balance over the wheels and ended up colliding with two parked vehicles and people standing on the side of the road," Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Upendra Agarwal told the media after the incident.

He further said that no casualties were reported in the incident."Five policemen and six civilians have been injured in the incident, and they have been shifted to the hospital. There are no casualties in the incident. Everything is fine with the fleet," the senior police officer added.

Following the incident, DGP Prashant Kumar, DM Lucknow, Commissioner Lucknow, and senior officials, accompanied by forces from multiple police stations, swiftly reached the Civil Hospital to meet with the injured individuals. (ANI)

