New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss various matters related to the development of the state.

"Met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Discussed various matters related to the development of the state. Their commitment towards public and country will lead the state towards new milestones of development," tweeted PM Modi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also took Twitter to extend greetings and thanked PM Modi for giving time to meet the UP leadership.

"Made a courtesy visit to the architect of New India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. His guidance always fills you with positive energy. Thank you very much respected Prime Minister for giving your valuable time!" tweeted Yogi.

The delegation also met President Ram Nath Kovid and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

This is the first visit of Adityanath to the national capital after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

In the recently held Assembly polls, the results for which were announced on March 10, the Bharatiya Janata Pary got an absolute majority in the 403-member Assembly by winning 255 seats with its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) bagging 12 and six seats respectively. (ANI)

