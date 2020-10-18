Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with women representatives through video conferencing on Sunday, the second day of Mission Shakti, symbolising self-reliance and empowerment.

The chief minister was apprised of the work done in villages for women welfare by the representative of the gram panchayat.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over the success of the Mission Shakti programme.

"We started the Mission Shakti programme yesterday. This programme is being conducted by different departments at different stages for the honour and independence of women. I am happy that this programme is progressing successfully," Yogi said.

On October 17, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly as there will be a separate room now for women complainants in 1,535 police stations across the state.

Adityanath made these remarks while launching "Mission Shakti" programme for women security in Uttar Pradesh. Young girls demonstrated self-defence techniques during the event."To pay homage to the victim of a very unfortunate incident, I decided to kick-off the Mission Shakti campaign from Balrampur and I am extremely delighted to launch this programme. Mission Shakti aims at guaranteeing security and respect for every woman in the state," he had said. (ANI)

