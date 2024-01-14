Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participating in a cleanliness drive ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Swachh Teerth' Campaign on Sunday by sweeping the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. CM Yogi urged people to make Ayodhya the cleanest city given the arrival of Lord Shri Ram and ensure the cleaning of all the religious, tourist, and pilgrimage sites.

On this special occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off the sanitation vehicles of the Municipal Corporation.

The Chief Minister said that Lord Ram was arriving after a wait of 500 years. Every Ram devotee is eager to extend greetings. He said that a cleanliness campaign should be conducted in every village city, pilgrimage sites, places of religious tourism, and other public places for the whole week.

The Chief Minister said that the entire state, including Ayodhya, should be kept clean by involving teachers, students, Mangal Dals, and social workers in this campaign.

The Chief Minister further said that every temple, hospital, school, road, street and public place should be cleaned. Increase public awareness to avoid the use of single-use plastic.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, Minister-in-Charge of Ayodhya Surya Pratap Shahi, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, MP Lallu Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLA Ved Prakash Gupt, Ramchandra Yadav, etc. also participated in the cleanliness campaign. (ANI)

