Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Friday organised a "mazdoor panchayat" in Lucknow where they enquired with labourers about the problems being faced by them at the time of coronavirus pandemic.

Interacting with the participants, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the state government was "anti-labour" and had betrayed them in the name of providing them employment, a party release said.

Referring to the Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day through video conferencing, Lallu said claims of providing employment to the migrant labourers and workers returning from other states was nothing but a bundle of lies.

No labourer has become unemployed by improving their skills, he said, adding that works like dairy farming, vegetable selling and construction work were being done by the people in the villages earlier also. The Congress leader questioned the achievement of the government in improving the workers' skills.

Labourers and workers want to be provided with work as per their skills in some organised sector like in an industry, Lallu said.

The UPCC president asked if any employment has been generated in the industries with which MOUs worth crores of rupees were signed during the Investors Summit held in the state earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, state vice-president of the Congress Pankaj Malik alleged that a drama was being enacted in the state in the name of providing employment.

